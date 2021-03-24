HORRIFIC: NJ Couple Beat Kids With Buckle, Refrigerator Handle, Power Cords, Authorities Charge

UPDATE: For four years, a Passaic couple cruelly beat their two children with a variety of objects, authorities charged.

Alfredo Medina, 48, and his wife, Wanda Fernandez, 30, "never brought the children to receive medical attention at a doctor’s office or hospital after the assaults," one law enforcement official said.

A large metal buckle, a large refrigerator handle and power cords were used in the assaults, the official said.

Medina and Fernandez both remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail following their arrests on Tuesday, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

They’ll remain there unless a judge releases them at an upcoming detention hearing either this Friday or early next week, she said.

An assistant prosecutor was expected to show the judge photos of the children's injuries.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit “with concerns for a 10-year-old child” early last month, Valdes said.

Her detectives interviewed the 10-year-old and a 12-year-old child, she said.

The kids told them that Medina and Fernandez both “physically assaulted them on several occasions over a four-year period at their residence in the City of Passaic” Valdes said.

Both adults are charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons offenses. Fernandez was also charged with making terroristic threats, she said.

Daily Voice emailed the assistant prosecutor handling the case seeking answers to those questions.

