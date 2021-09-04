Horrific Labor Day Weekend Crash Kills One West Milford 19-Year-Old, Seriously Injures Another

One passenger was killed and another seriously injured in a single vehicle crash involving three 19-year-olds from West Milford, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Daniel P. Kearney (photo below) was pronounced dead at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains at 11:19 p.m. following the 9:35 p.m. crash Friday on Lincoln Avenue in West Milford, they said.

Fellow passenger Kyle R. Guell was reportedly airlifted to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The 1999 BMW 323, driven by Alexander P. Vanker, “left the roadway and traveled up an embankment and onto and across the front lawn of the residence located at 120 Lincoln Avenue before coming to rest in the driveway,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said in a joint release.

One of the victims was ejected, responders said.

“No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation remains active and ongoing,” the release said. “More information will be released when it becomes available.”

Daniel P. Kearney FACEBOOK

