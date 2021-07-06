Hookup Turns To Robbery After Leonia Man Is Drugged By Online 'Date'

A Leonia man was set up by a woman who met him online, drugged him at his home and then robbed him with help from two other men, authorities said.

Katherine Berg, 32, of Paterson went to the victim’s Grand Avenue home in the early morning hours of June 26 and slipped him a drug that knocked him out, Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

A medical call brought police around 11 a.m. the next day, the chief said.

A family member had found the 30-something victim with “numerous injuries and no memory of what had occurred,” Tamagny said.

More than 24 hours had passed and the victim was immediately hospitalized, he said.

Borough detectives quickly discovered that two men had shown up at the victim’s home after Berg drugged him, Tamagny said. The trio stole several items, including the victim’s 2011 Honda Pilot, he said.

Paterson police stopped the Pilot this past Saturday.

Driving was Emin Goraveci, 35, of Succasunna, they said.

In the passenger seat was Berg, who has a history of drug-related offenses in New Jersey and New York. Earlier this yea,r she was arrested with two registered sex offenders and a convicted prostitute in a car stolen from a dead man.

Things moved quickly from there.

Paterson police took the pair into custody for having the stolen SUV.

They turned Berg and Goraveci over to Leonia Detectives Michael Jennings and Maria Perez, who charged them with robbery and theft.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile, authorities continued to search for the third suspect (see photo below).

Anyone who can identify and/or tell police where to find this man is asked to contact Detective Michael Jennings at (201) 592-5781 or at detectives@leonianj.gov. LEONIA PD

Tamagny also urged citizens to take precautions when meeting strangers online. Meet in public for the first time, at least, and let a friend or family member know where you’re going, the chief said.

