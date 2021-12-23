Homeowner Shoots Pantless Intruder Dead: State Police

Man and his wife are in the hospital after a pantless home invader attacked them on Wednesday morning, according to police.

State police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township on Wednesday around 11:20 a.m., according to a release by police at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Steven Shaffer, 54, who lived on the same street– dressed in only a shirt– entered into the home of an elderly couple he did not know through an unlocked door and attacked them, according to police.

The man and woman, only identified as a couple in their 70s, managed to get a gun from their bedroom and shoot Shaffer dead, police said.

The couple was seriously hurt in the attack and they both remain in a local hospital, according to police.

The woman “sustained significant injuries and is in critical condition,” police said.

It is possible the man was on drugs at the time of the assault, but the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

