Homeless Man Found Dead Behind Dunkin' Donuts Dumpster In Hackensack, No Foul Play Suspected

No foul play was suspected in the death of a homeless man found in back of a Dunkin' Donuts in Hackensack, authorities said.

The body was found behind a dumpster in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Passaic Street off Railroad Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, responders said.

The Hispanic man, believed to be in his 30s, apparently had been camped out behind the trash bin, they said.

City police cordoned off the area for the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which collected the body, and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which gathered evidence.

Another homeless man had been found dead in Veterans Park on July 9.

