Home Burglary That Wasn't Brings Police To Quiet Bergen Neighborhood

A home burglary call that brought local police and backups from surrounding towns to a quiet Park Ridge neighborhood turned into something else, authorities confirmed.

K9 units also responded to the call of two intruders ransacking the home off Park Avenue and fleeing out the back around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

It turns out a troubled relative of the homeowners had apparently concocted the story, they said.

He was brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

No charges were filed or were expected to be, borough police said. They thanked “all the responding departments” for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.