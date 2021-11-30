Holiday DWI 'Blitzkrieg' Means Checkpoints, More Patrols In NJ

Law enforcement agencies will be launching their annual holiday DWI crackdown by ramping up traffic patrols and sobriety checkpoints across New Jersey.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Division of Traffic Safety are reminding motorists to stay sober behind the wheel as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign, which runs until the end of the year.

“The goal of our Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign is to protect the motoring public and save lives by raising awareness of the risks and penalties associated with impaired driving and cracking down on violators,” says Eric Heitmann, Director of Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

“We’re giving everyone fair warning that the campaign launches on Friday and anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can expect to be pulled over.”

Last year, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign resulted in 590 DUI arrests across the state.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that crashes involving drunk drivers accounted for nearly one-third of all traffic crash fatalities nationwide in 2019.

During that same year, crashes involving drunk drivers accounted for nearly a quarter of all traffic crash fatalities, claiming the lives of 129 people in New Jersey.

As part of the holiday campaign to bust drunk drivers DHTS is providing $632,520 in grants to 106 law enforcement agencies across the state.

