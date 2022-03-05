Hoboken Residents Want Community Center With Pool, Survey Says

Hoboken's people have spoken, and they want a municipal complex, according to newly-released survey results.

A survey of more than 1,000 city residents found the vast majority support a new municipal complex that offers the most public services.

The City of Hoboken released the results of the Hoboken Municipal Complex Design Alternatives Questionnaire on Tuesday, May 3.

Of four choices, 92 percent of residents chose the fourth design which includes a civic center, pool, recreation center, and field house.

"The survey results speak for themselves," Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla said in a statement.

The complex also would include a public safety department and public works garage, Bhalia said. It also would feature an uptown branch of the Hoboken Public Library and municipal offices.

The City will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. to review survey results and present final concept designs based on the community's feedback. To register for the meeting, click here.

The Bhalla administration is actively engaging in negotiations with the owner of 1501 Adams St. to buy the property for the complex.

Click here to learn more about the project and to watch recordings of the past community meetings.

For questions about the project, email: municipalcomplex@hobokennj.gov.

