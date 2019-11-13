Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Supreme Court Suspends Englewood Judge Without Pay For Cursing At Staff, Favoring Defendant
News

Hoboken Makeup Artist Finds Cocaine In Sephora Shipment

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Christina Milano, 30, of Hoboken.
Christina Milano, 30, of Hoboken. Photo Credit: Christina Milano Facebook

Wrong type of powder, guys.

A makeup artist from Hoboken found cocaine powder and a straw to snort it packaged inside of a Sephora shipment she received last month, several news outlets reported.

Christina Milano, who works in New York City, was opening her $252 bundle of goods when she found a neatly-folded dollar bill containing what looked like "a good amount" of cocaine and a straw to snort it tucked inside one sleeve of the box, she told the New York Post.

A photo of a young girl that appeared to be a company ID for a Sephora worker was also inside of the package -- hailing from the Sephora distribution center in Maryland.

The 30-year-old, who said she's seen the drug and had it offered to her in the past, was told in an email by a Sephora customer service representative to dispose of the unwanted extras herself.

Milano was gifted a $100 Beauty Insider account credit for the mishap.

Sephora told The Post it had a "zero-tolerance policy" for illegal substances in the workplace.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.