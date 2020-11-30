Ho-Ho-No SantaCon For Hoboken This Year

All Hoboken officials want for Christmas this year is a decline in COVID-19 cases.

In an effort to achieve just that, the city's annual SantaCon bar crawl has been called off.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante told NJ.com that any bars attempting to participate in the annual, drunken celebration will be slapped with sanctions.

The admins of a Facebook page called "Hoboken SantaCon" made the announcement Saturday.

Hi all! Hope everyone has had a nice Thanksgiving and staying safe this year :). Regretfully, given the CDC guidelines... Posted by Hoboken SantaCon on Saturday, November 28, 2020

The holiday event brings thousands of people to the city's streets, and can get notoriously messy.

Last year, taxpayers paid $75,000 in overtime for police, Ferrante told NJ.com. Police responded to 500 calls for service, arrested eight people and sent 20 to the hospital, authorities said.

In 2018, a Hoboken police sergeant was punched in the face, another sustained a dislocated thumb and two other officers were exposed to blood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.