Ho-Ho-Kus Dad 1 Of 5 Killed In Small Plane Crash Off Honduras Coast

A dad from Ho-Ho-Kus was one of five people killed in a plane crash off the coast of Roatan island in Honduras.

Bradley W. Post and three other Americans, along with the Canadian pilot, were in the Piper Cherokee Six that plummeted into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff while en route to the port of Trujillo on May 18.

Police divers and firemen recovered four bodies within minutes of the crash. The fifth person was taken to the hospital but died shortly after, officials said. A state government office in Honduras released the victims' identities May 19.

Post, 46, was "off on another one of his adventures, this time to learn how to fly and fish," his obituary says.

A Ridgewood native, Post was raised in Ramsey and Saddle River, graduating from Ramsey Hgih School in 1991. He and his brother Tom were the fourth generation to own and operate Post Financial Services Group, purchasing the family business from their father in 2003 before growing and selling it to Hilb Group in 2016, his obituary says.

Post had a passion for flying, sailing, golfing and anything that involved adventure.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheryl, and daughter Kate, 17. He is also survived by his parents, Thomas and Nancy Post; and brothers Thomas and Garrett Post.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. A funeral service will be at the Community Church of Ho-Ho-Kus on Thursday, May 30 at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.

