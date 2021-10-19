Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Doc Accused Of Reckless, Harmful Breast, Penile Enlargement Injections In NJ, NY, CT, PA
News

HIT-RUN: Fair Lawn Girl, 10, Struck Bicycling To School

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
12th Street and Norma Avenue in Fair Lawn.
12th Street and Norma Avenue in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: Boyd A. Loving

A 10-year-old Fair Lawn girl told authorities that a hit-and-run driver sideswiped her as she rode her bicycle to school Tuesday morning.

The Memorial Middle School pupil sustained a minor knee injury when she was knocked down at 12th Street and Norma Avenue, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The incident was reported from the school at 8:30 a.m. but had apparently occurred earlier, Metzler said.

The girl told police the male driver was behind the wheel of a red vehicle -- either a sedan or small SUV -- with a Fair Lawn marching band magnetic sticker on the back, the sergeant said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call Fair Lawn police at (201) 796-1400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.