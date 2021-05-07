Hit-Run Driver Kills Fairview Pedestrian, Leaves Vehicle

SEE ANYTHING? Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Fairview before dawn Monday and left the vehicle behind.

The victim was walking on the side of Broad Avenue (Route 9) at the area locally known as "Dead Man's Curve" near the Fairview Cemetery when a 2008 Toyota Sienna mounted the sidewalk and struck him at 3:40 a.m., Police Chief Martin Khan said.

The driver initially kept going before bailing out, leaving the minivan there, Kahn said.

Police were trying to identify the victim, who wasn't carrying any identification, the chief said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit took custody of the vehicle and was investigating with Fairview police. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help investigators, is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 or (201)-642-5962 or Fairview police at (201) 943-2100.

