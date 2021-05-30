HIT-RUN: Driver Flees After Injuring Two Passaic County Sheriff's Officers

Two Passaic County sheriff's correctional officers were struck by a hit-and-run driver while heading to work in Paterson early Sunday.

Both officers were treated at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center before being released, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

A late-model four-door sedan struck them at 6:45 a.m. while rounding a corner from westbound Grand Street to southbound Main Street a block from the Passaic County Jail, responders said.

One of the officers was struck on the leg and the other hit in the arm by the driver's side mirror, they said.

The driver apparently slowed down to try and adjust the mirror, which was hanging off. The mirror was found further down the street as the driver sped off toward Clifton, authorities said.

Investigators were seeking witnesses and surveillance video footage from the area.

ANYONE who might have seen the crash or has information that can help identify the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Passaic County Sheriff's Office. You can use the tips line: PCSO Text a Tip or call: (973) 389-5900.

