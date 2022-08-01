Hit-And-Run Driver Nabbed On Route 17 After Injuring Hackensack Scooter Rider: Police

A hit-and-run driver was nabbed on southbound Route 17 after injuring an adult scooter rider in Hackensack over the weekend, authorities said.

The 30-year-old city victim was struck by a Kia sedan at 1st Street and Essex Street just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

The 22-year-old driver from Newark fled the scene but was stopped by Wood-Ridge police nearly two miles away, the captain said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was brought to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

The driver received summonses for leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, among other offenses, Antista said.

******

ALSO SEE: An assistant Bergen County prosecutor died of his injuries following a crash at a busy Hackensack intersection, authorities confirmed. READ MORE HERE....

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.