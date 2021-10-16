'History Of Ongoing Abuse': Garfield Man Charged With Severely Shaking 3-Month-Old Baby

A warehouse worker living in Garfield was jailed after physicians found that a hospitalized 3-month-old child had suffered a history of ongoing physical abuse.

ICE issued a detainer on Dominican-born Nelson Ventura Delacruz, 31, who remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Saturday.

An investigation began after the child was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center on Oct. 2, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“A medical evaluation determined that the child was suffering from significant injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome,” Musella said.

“Additionally, the injuries were consistent with a history of on-going abuse,” the prosecutor said.

The youngster “was in the care and custody of [Ventura Delacruz] when the injuries occurred,” he said.

Delacruz is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment.

