HISTORIC: Murphy Nominates First Black Woman To Serve On NJ's Supreme Court

Gov. Phil Murphy’s nomination for the state Supreme Court is going down in history.

Murphy has selected Fabiana Pierre-Louis, a partner at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, to serve as the next associate justice of the state’s Supreme Court -- the state's highest.

If confirmed by the Senate, Pierre-Louis, 39, will be the first black woman to sit on the court.

Pierre-Louis, who has experience with both public and private practice, is the daughter of Haitian immigrants, Essence reports . She graduated with high honors from Rutgers Law School in Camden and worked as clerk for Justice John Wallace Jr. during the 2006-07 court term.

Pierre-Louis then went on to Montgomery McCracken, and in 2010, she moved to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Two years later, Pierre-Louis moved to the office in Trenton. She later became the first woman of color to be Attorney-in-Charge, where she oversaw all criminal matters taken on by the office.

“Words truly cannot express what a tremendous honor it is for me to be nominated to the Supreme Court of New Jersey,” said Pierre-Louis during the nomination .

“It is extremely humbling to be nominated, and I am beyond excited and enthusiastic at the opportunity to continue the proud tradition of the Supreme Court’s commitment to justice, equality and fairness.”

