HIRING: River Vale Police Officer's Position Available

The River Vale Police Department is seeking qualified candidates for a police officer opening.

It’s a full-time spot with “excellent salary and benefits,” the department said.

Applications close on Jan. 31, 2021.

Candidates at the time of their application must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen and New Jersey resident with a valid NJ driver’s license and either one of the following:

Certified in Basic Course for Police Officers (BCPO) by the NJ Police Training Commission (PTC) with less than three (3) years of full-time police experience, or;

Currently enrolled in a Police Training Commission (PTC) certified New Jersey Police Academy, or:

Certified as a NJ Special Law Enforcement Officer Class II (SLEO II).

In addition to one of those three qualifications, candidates must meet the requirements of the NJ Police Training Commission (PTC) to be eligible for a waiver to a Basic Course for Police Officers (BCPO) at least one year from the date of certification.

“This process is not waiver-eligible for Class I Special Law Enforcement Officers,” the department noted.

Other requirements include 60 college credits or honorable discharge from the U.S. Armed Forces with two years of service.

“Candidates should have excellent communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to read, write, and speak the English language,” the department said.

“Applicants should be of good moral character, sound body and good health, and not convicted of any criminal offense involving dishonesty or unfit to perform the duties of the office,” it added.

APPLICATION/MORE INFO: PoliceApp.

“Applicants should refrain from contacting the police department or sending any documentation to headquarters,” the department said. “All related information is available online via PoliceApp.”

The Township of River Vale is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.