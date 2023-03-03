HIM AGAIN? Ex-Con Busted In Ridgefield Park Scrapyard Break-In Pretends To Be Asleep: Police

The phrase “known to police” refers to repeat offenders such as Willie Carter, an ex-con with a massive rap sheet who was arrested this week for committing yet another burglary, this one at a Ridgefield Park scrapyard.

Willie Edward Carter, 56, of Newark, has been at it for more than 35 years, dating back to convictions that sent him to prison in Georgia for burglary, forgery and gun possession.

He’s been arrested dozens of times in several North Jersey communities across multiple counties since then.

Often it's for burglary and theft, but there have also been several arrests for assaults on police, resisting and other crimes -- along with the probation violations that inevitably follow.

It was shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, March 2, when Ridgefield Park Officer Nick D’Elia, responding to a burglar alarm at Apache Auto Wreckers on Mount Vernon Street, heard a loud bang, Lt. Art Jensen said.

The officer then spotted an intruder in a dark-colored hood and mask head out the main office entrance and hide behind a white pickup truck, Jensen said.

D'Elia ordered him to surrender, but Carter climbed inside a van nearby and pretended to be asleep, the lieutenant said.

Turns out the van was stolen, Jensen said. Inside was a large crowbar that had been used to break into the business, he said.

Carter, who was wanted on a warrant out of Secaucus, was seized, taken to headquarters and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property and hindering prosecution.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

