Hillsdale Pickup Driver Hits Gas Instead Of Brake: You Know What's Next

Jerry DeMarco
The pickup crashed through the front doors of the Quick Stop on Patterson Street in Hillsdale.
Photo Credit: HILLSDALE FIRE DEPT

UPDATE: A pickup truck plowed into a Hillsdale convenience store Sunday night.

The 51-year-old driver got out to go into the Quick Shop on Patterson Street off Hillsdale Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. when the 2011 Chevy began rolling, Police Capt. Sean Smith said.

The driver hopped back into the truck and mistakenly accelerated, sending it through the front of the store, he said.

No one was injured.

Borough police and firefighters were among the responders.

The truck was towed a building inspector notified to determine whether there was any structural damage to the building.

Quick Stop crash in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE FIRE DEPT

Quick Stop, 48 Patterson Street, Hillsdale

Zack Sonshine for DAILY VOICE

