Hillsdale Car Fire Victim Airlifted With Severe Burns In Suspected Suicide Attempt

A 20-year-old victim was airlifted from the parking lot of a Hillsdale swim club Sunday night with severe burns suffered in what authorities suspect was a suicide attempt.

AirMed One flew the victim to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with burns on his arms and throat after police, firefighters and EMS were summoned to the Stonybrook Swim Club on Cedar Lane off Piermont Avenue around 10 p.m., responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Hillsdale police detectives were investigating.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

