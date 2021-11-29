HIGHWAY ROBBERY: Masked Bandits Cut Route 46 Gas Station Attendant

SEE ANYTHING? Two robbers cut a Route 46 gas station attendant with a knife before fleeing with cash as well as his cellphone, wallet, car keys and more, authorities said.

Station surveillance video was operating when the pair jumped the attendant near the Exxon station pumps on the highway's westbound side around 6 p.m. Sunday, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

One of them cut the attendant's left hand during the robbery, which included cash from the station register and valuables from his car, Foligno said.

Both robbers were black and light-skinned, the chief said. One wore blue jeans and a black winter jacket with a black hood, and the other wore a grey sweat suit with a black vest, he said. Both had their faces covered.

The attendant sought medical attention on his own, Foligno said.

The chief asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the robbers call Elmwood Park PD: (201) 796-0700.

