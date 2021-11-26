Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

HIGHWAY HORROR: Two Children Killed When Wrong-Way Vehicle Slams Into Police Car In NJ

Jerry DeMarco
The crash occurred at the intersection of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick.
Two children were killed when a wrong-way vehicle collided with a police car at a Route 1 intersection in Middlesex County late on Thanksgiving Day, authorities confirmed.

The driver of the civilian vehicle slammed into an Old Bridge Township police cruiser containing two officers and a civilian at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 130 in North Brunswick shortly after 11:30 p.m., Acting New Jersey Attorney Andrew J. Bruck said Friday.

"Both children in the civilian vehicle died from injuries sustained in the crash," Bruck said. "Both officers and the civilian within the police vehicle sustained injuries."

No ages, genders or identifying towns were given.

Such details were among information that was being temporarily withheld, he said. 

State law and his own guidelines require Bruck's office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order.

