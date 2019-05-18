High-Speed Maglev Monorail Being Considered For American Dream

A magnetic monorail is being considered to spare drivers the extra time in traffic getting to and from the American Dream in East Rutherford.

The high-speed Maglev monorail -- which floats on magnets -- would be an alternative to the extension of the Meadowlands rail line, currently operating out of MetLife Stadium, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The biggest risk with the new train would be be completing it in time for the opening of the mall, Murphy said.

"We’re living through trying to figure out how to build a rail spur to largest mall in America," said Murphy said during a University of Chicago Institute of Politics infrastructure forum.

"Our DOT commissioner wants to seriously, and is seriously considering, a magnetic monorail."

New Jersey's only magnetic monorail is at Newark Airport, but there's no scarcity of them in Asia. The trains on the Maglev line in Shanghai can travel at 268 mph.

The monorail would likely cost more than $1 billion to construct.

