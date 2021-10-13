High School In Paterson Locked Down Amid Unconfirmed Reports Of Gunman Seeking Revenge

Paterson police and Passaic County tactical units converged on JFK High School early Wednesday afternoon amid unconfirmed reports that an assault victim had returned there with a gun, authorities said.

They established a perimeter and began searching the Preakness Avenue school -- which had been locked down -- as well as surrounding areas, responders said.

Meanwhile, students were dismissed in groups of 50, protected by police, they said.

The initial report was that someone who'd been assaulted at the school earlier in the day returned armed.

No shots were fired and nothing official had been confirmed as of shortly before 1:30 p.m., responders said.

