Breaking News: NJ Correctional Officer Charged With Raping Female Inmate
High School In Paterson Locked Down Amid Unconfirmed Reports Of Gunman Seeking Revenge

Jerry DeMarco
SWAT
SWAT Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (DAILY VOICE file photo)

Paterson police and Passaic County tactical units converged on JFK High School early Wednesday afternoon amid unconfirmed reports that an assault victim had returned there with a gun, authorities said.

They established a perimeter and began searching the Preakness Avenue school -- which had been locked down -- as well as surrounding areas, responders said.

Meanwhile, students were dismissed in groups of 50, protected by police, they said.

The initial report was that someone who'd been assaulted at the school earlier in the day returned armed.

No shots were fired and nothing official had been confirmed as of shortly before 1:30 p.m., responders said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

