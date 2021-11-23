High-Rise Drama Atop Palisades: Fort Lee PD, FD Rescue Workers On Dangling Scaffold

Fort Lee police and firefighters rescued two workers who were trapped Tuesday on a scaffold that dangled from the 12th floor of a high-rise atop the Palisades.

One of the workers was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening following the 4 p.m. rescue at the Atrium Palace on Palisade Avenue overlooking the Hudson River, Police Capt. Edward Young said.

The other declined medical attention, he said.

A Fort Lee Ambulance squad responded with police and firefighters.

O.S.H.A was contacted and was responding to investigate the cause of the mishap in tandem with the Fort Lee building, fire prevention and police departments.

