Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Police Converge On Maywood Neighborhood After Burglars Lock Elderly Resident In Closet
News

High-Rise Drama Atop Palisades: Fort Lee PD, FD Rescue Workers On Dangling Scaffold

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Atrium Palace
Atrium Palace Photo Credit: atriumpalace.net

Fort Lee police and firefighters rescued two workers who were trapped Tuesday on a scaffold that dangled from the 12th floor of a high-rise atop the Palisades.

One of the workers was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening following the 4 p.m. rescue at the Atrium Palace on Palisade Avenue overlooking the Hudson River, Police Capt. Edward Young said.

The other declined medical attention, he said.

A Fort Lee Ambulance squad responded with police and firefighters.

O.S.H.A was contacted and was responding to investigate the cause of the mishap in tandem with the Fort Lee building, fire prevention and police departments.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.