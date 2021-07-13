HEROES: Stricken Swimmer, 92, Rescued From Maywood Pool

An unconscious 92-year-old swimmer was floating face down in the Maywood Municipal Pool when responders rushed to the rescue, authorities said.

Lifeguards Andrew Esposito and David Wells removed the borough resident from the pool following last Wednesday afternoon’s mishap, Maywood Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.

Their colleagues assisted in initial resuscitation efforts, Kenny said Tuesday.

Lt. Derek Smith and Sgt. Jason Liaban arrived moments later and began CPR, the chief said.

The swimmer – who requested anonymity -- was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was expected to fully recover, he said.

“I credit the entire Maywood Pool staff with their quick reaction and for their solid response plan that was in place to handle such emergencies,” Kenny said.

“That, combined with the quick response of the Police Department and EMS staff of HUMC, resulted in the successful resuscitation of the patient,” the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.