HEROES: State Troopers Rescue Missing Golden Retriever, 'Chunk', Swimming Off Jersey Shore

New Jersey state troopers rescued a lost dog who was reported missing 16 days ago, authorities said.

Chunk, a Golden Retriever, was found swimming in Barnegat Bay just off the Jersey Shore, State Police said.

State troopers were preparing for their Tuesday shift when they were dispatched to a report of a dog swimming offshore in Ocean County.

Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi of the NJSP Point Pleasant Station, had to travel by boat to retrieve the dog, who went missing from Brick on June 6, State Police said on Facebook.

Troopers Koehler and Ferdinandi said they found Chunk swimming near Mantoloking Bridge, according to police.

The troopers were able to bring Chunk safely back to shore.

Chunk, who is three years old, was a very happy hound on Tuesday, State Police said.

State Police planned a news conference at their Point Pleasant Station "for a reunion of sorts" between the troopers and Chunk's thankful owners, according to Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele.

"Needless to say (Chunk) was ecstatic to be reunited with his grateful owners," NJSP wrote on their Facebook page.

