HEROES: Softball Player Not Breathing, No Pulse Revived By New Milford Police

A player had just collapsed at New Milford's new softball field when police arrived and found an off-duty nurse tending to him. He wasn't breathing and had no pulse, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

Officers Dennis Calacione and Kyle Hill, Sgt. Michael Lafrano and Detective Przemyslaw Boinski began CPR on the 43-year-old victim at Knights Field off River Road shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, the chief said.

"They did compressions and rescue breathing and also used the Automated External Defibrillator (AED)," Clancy said.

After a few minutes, the man came around, he said, Clancy said.

An Advanced Life Support unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and a Basic Life Support team from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck arrived soon after and took it from there, he said.

The victim reportedly was in stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center following the emergency.

"I'm really proud of our officers, who responded so quickly and took immediate life-saving actions," Clancy said. "Their training kicked in and they did a great job.

"I'd like to thank all involved who responded and had a role in saving this man's life," the chief added.

