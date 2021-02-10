HEROES: Ridgefield Park Officers Talk Suicidal Teaneck Man Off Bridge

Ridgefield Park police talked a distraught Teaneck man off a bridge over the Hackensack River on Saturday.

A concerned passerby called police, who found the 33-year-old man "acting irrationally and apparently having a mental health episode" on the Ridgefield Park side of the Winant Avenue (Route 46) bridge shortly after 9 a.m., Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

Officer Camryn Garcia was joined by Officers Corey Buljeta and Joseph Avila and Sgt. Will Morton, the chief said.

The man told them that they'd "ruined his plan of jumping off the bridge," Rella said. However, he "was calm and cooperative and no force was necessary."

He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

