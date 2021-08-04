Contact Us
News

HEROES: Port Authority PD, Tunnel And Bridge Agents Rescue Dangling Baby In GWB SUV Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority Police Officer Greg Rose holds the rescued infant.
Port Authority Police Officer Greg Rose holds the rescued infant. Photo Credit: Port Authority Police Benevolent Association

A 14-month-old boy was dangling from his car seat, held in place by the straps, after an SUV ended up precariously perched on two wheels against the divider of the approach to the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.

The boy’s mother and another adult were cushioned by the Chevy Equinox’s airbags, but the vehicle itself was unstable.

Port Authority police and tunnel and bridge agents had to get the diaper-clad child out.

Once they did, Officer TJ McPike wrapped the boy in his uniform shirt and passed him off to Officer Greg Rose, who comforted the youngster until his mother was rescued.

A heavy wrecker righted and removed the SUV.

“A lot has been said about police lately,” the Port Authority PBA wrote in an Instagram post, “but this is the police work no one talks about.”

Heavy duty wrecker removes the SUV.

Port Authority PBA

