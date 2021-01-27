HEROES: Police Rescue Victims After SUV Rolls Off Route 17 Onto Railroad Bed

Police rescued the occupants of an SUV that rolled 50 yards off Route 17 into a ditch next to railroad tracks in Carlstadt.

Both refused medical attention after the Sunday afternoon crash, Detective Sgt. John Cleary said.

Officers Felix D’Amico and William Pangaro, who found both residents trapped, got them out with help from their colleagues from Wood-Ridge and East Rutherford, he said.

New Jersey Transit temporarily suspended service while the victims were tended to by the Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the vehicle was removed by Nick’s Towing, the sergeant said.

New Jersey Transit Police officers and agency inspectors also responded. The tracks were deemed undamaged and service resumed soon after.

Police Chief Thomas Berta thanked the East Rutherford, Wood-Ridge and New Jersey Transit Police Departments for their “quick responses and assistance.”

