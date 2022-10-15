HEROES: Passing Responders Assist Injured Driver, 83, Passenger, 88, In Wyckoff Rollover

An 83-year-old driver who was trapped in her overturned car was helped by a passing off-duty firefighter and police officer -- both from out of town -- while her 88-year-old passenger climbed out on his own following a crash in Wyckoff, authorities said.

The upstate New York couple were hospitalized with minor injuries following the single-vehicle rollover on Franklin Avenue near Lawlins Road, which left the sedan on its roof just short of a thicket of trees.

The trapped driver was assisted by Franklin Lakes Police Officer Stephanie Hallihan and an off-duty Paterson firefighter who wasn’t identified around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Wyckoff Police Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Members of the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Ambulance Corp took the Gilbertsville, NY, couple to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Wyckoff firefighters and Franklin Lakes police assisted, Soto said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.