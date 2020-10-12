HEROES: Park Ridge Firefighters' T-Shirt Campaign Benefits HUMC Cancer Research Center

Park Ridge firefighters proudly presented a $3,000 check to the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center toward the research and treatment of breast cancer.

The firefighters raised the money the past few months through the sale of t-shirts designed by Firefighter Kyle Ladewig.

"Knowing how difficult a breast cancer diagnosis can be for family and having witnessed some of our member's families be impacted by the disease, it seemed like a great opportunity for us to pitch in and do our part to help find a cure," said Firefighter Joseph Derienzo, who headed the sale.

All of the funds raised through the sale of 346 shirts went to the center, along with a $300 contribution from the Park Ridge Firemen's Association.

The Association also provides:

three annual scholarships to eligible Park Ridge school seniors in memory of ex-Fire Chief Rocky Pilger;

annual baby-sitter educational safety program;

Santa’s annual Christmas Eve visit to Depot Square with toys, and stockings for all borough children;

support of several firefighter organizations;

support for several borough youth sports organizations;

providing food and refreshments to firefighters after the fires, drills and mandated training sessions.

Firefighter Joseph Derienzo, Nancy Kennedy of Hackensack Meridian Health and Park Ridge Firemen's Association Vice-President Kyle Ladewig. Jerry DeMarcoPark Ridge Firemen's Association

