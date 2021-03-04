Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passaic Man Shot In Neck At Housing Project
News

HEROES: Missing Mahwah Special Needs Student Quickly Found

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Sage Day School, Mahwah
Sage Day School, Mahwah Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A brief scare ended safely when Mahwah police quickly found a 14-year-old special needs student who ran from school Thursday morning.

The student fled the Sage Day School on Darlington Avenue off Route 202/Ramapo Valley Road shortly before 10:30 a.m., they said.

Mahwah police used a drone and an ATV and found her in under a half hour in the area of the Ramapo Reservation's lower lake, just down the road from the school.

The student's mother was being reunited with her.

Officials describe Sage Day as a nationally-accredited private school that serves students in grades 4 through 12 who struggle with either anxiety, depression, school refusal, ADHD or other emotional issues and need a small, personalized place to learn.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.