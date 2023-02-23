HEROES: Mahwah Firefighters Free Box Truck Driver Pinned In Crash

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
The members of Mahwah Res1cue, assisted by Companies 2 and 4, got the box truck driver out in under 15 minutes following the crash at Edison Road & Leighton Place in Mahwah early Thursday, Feb. 23.
Mahwah firefighters extricated a box truck driver following a collision with a garbage truck.

The victim's legs were pinned by the crash at the intersection of Edison Road and Leighton Place around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

The members of Mahwah Res1cue, assisted by Companies 2 and 4, got him out in under 15 minutes and into the hands of township EMS, which took him to a local hospital.

Mahwah and Wyckoff police also responded.

