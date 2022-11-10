HEROES: Hackensack Police Talk Down Teen Threatening To Jump From High-Rise Parking Deck

A troubled teen was perched on the ledge of a Hackensack high-rise parking deck when a group of city officers arrived and began talking with him.

Sgt. Kley Peralta, Detective Chris Lara Nunez and Officers Frank Caneja and Matthew Debonis responded to the Excelsior II Apartments on Prospect Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Law enforcement officials call it "de-escalation," "crisis intervention" and other terms, but what the men in blue basically did was connect with the boy enough to get him off the ledge and keep him from hurting himself.

He was then taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The department, in an Instagram post, said it is "extremely proud of the officers who brought this incident to a successful and safe conclusion.

"They should be commended for their heroic action while upholding the proud traditions of the Hackensack Police Department," it added.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available.

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

