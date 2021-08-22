HEROES: Englewood Police Officer, Firefighter Rescue Trapped Residents In Overnight Blaze

Englewood Police Officer John McConnell heard cries for help from inside a house that was being ravaged by flames before dawn Sunday.

Unable to open the door of the Green Street home, McConnell improvised. He grabbed a cinderblock and smashed his way in, then battled thick smoke to get two trapped victims to safety.

As he did that, city Firefighter Brian Comitto grabbed a portable ladder and rescued a third victim who was at second-floor window.

McConnell and all three residents were taken to area hospitals with various injuries in the 3:30 a.m. blaze, Fire Chief Erik Enersen said.

Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

The two-alarm fire was brought under control in barely more than 15 minutes, Enersen said.

An investigation was determining the cause, he added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.