HERO (VIDEO): Correctional Officer Grabs Suicidal Man In Mid-Jump From Jersey Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Dramatic video captures the heroics of NJ Correctional Officer Faustino Saucedo on the Route 1/9 bridge over the Raritan River.
A suicidal man determined to jump to his death had just let go of the railing on a bridge over the Raritan River when a state correctional officer came running and grabbed him, dramatic cellphone video shows.

Officer Faustino Saucedo of Perth Amboy was off duty and headed to pick up his wife when he saw the commotion on the Edison bridge between Woodbridge and Sayreville shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

The man was sitting on the edge of the Route 9 span, which runs parallel to the Driscoll Bridge.

Saucedo -- who works at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel -- parked his car and came running with others as the man prepared to jump.

Then he let go.

Saucedo lunged, grabbed him around the shoulders and held on until other bystanders helped pull the man over the railing.

One of them shot the cellphone video during the rescue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a psychological evaluation.

"The heart-warming compassion and sense of duty that is seen in our officers is nothing short of amazing," said William Sullivan, president of PBA Local 105. "A life was saved because of Correctional Police Officer Saucedo.

"We proudly celebrate this heroic act," Sullivan added. "I hope the man who was saved sees the positive turn in life he deserves."

CLICK HERE for higher-quality video: Edison Bridge Rescue (3/7/2021)

