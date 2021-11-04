HERO: Champion NJ Swimmer Caring For Mom Battling MS Rescues Boy, 3, In Lake

Jenn Watson was in the kitchen listening to music when she heard her dogs Peanut and Georgia incessantly barking outside her North Jersey home on Easter Sunday.

When the 22-year-old woman went out to see what was going on, Watson saw a dad frantically yelling for help, stranded on the middle of South Lake (Fayson Lake in Kinnelon), according to ABC7 and a GoFundMe launched for Watson.

Turns out, the boat the two were fishing on overturned and began sinking, bringing the 4-year-old boy down, too.

Without taking a second to think, Watson -- a champion swimmer since age 5 -- jumped into the water. She swam out to the boy and brought him back to shore, his father close behind.

Watson's brother, Johnny, helped find clothes and blankets to give the man and his son before heading home.

A GoFundMe was launched following the heroic save for Watson, who is "a hero every day," according to the campaign.

An aspiring nurse, she has chosen to attend school locally so that she can care for her mother, who has been wheelchair-bound since November 2011.

"Everyday Jennifer helps her mom to her chair, feeds her, bathes her, makes sure she takes her medication, and is just there for her," founder Colleen Barry wrote.

"If mom has an itch, it’s Jennifer who scratches it."

"I feel so very lucky to know this amazing young woman. A real life hero."

