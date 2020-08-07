Here's Which NJ Parks Are Open, Closed After Tropical Storm Isaias

More than a dozen New Jersey state parks and forests were closed to visitors for cleanup from Tropical Storm Isaias as of Friday evening.

Many of them will remain closed for several days, according to a Facebook post being updated daily by the NJ Parks Department.

More than 300,000 New Jersey residents were also without power as of Friday afternoon.

The following state parks and forests were closed as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Allaire State Park

Atsion Recreation Area

Bull's Island Recreation Area

Cheesequake State Park

Farny State Park

Hacklebarney State Park

Long Pond Ironworks State Park

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

Norvin Green State Forest

Penn State Forest

Ramapo Mountain State Forest

Rancocas State Park

Stephens State Park

Tall Pines State Preserve

Warren Grove Recreation Area

Washington Rock State Park

Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park is partially closed with limited access, and all but the Ringwood Manor Section of Ringwood State Park is closed, officials said.

The following parks were open.

Abram S. Hewett State Forest

Allamuchy Mountain State Park

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

Bass River State Forest

Belleplain State Forest

Brendan T. Byrne State Forest

Cape May Point State Park

Corsons Inlet State Park

Double Trouble State Park

D&R Canal State Park - Partial Opening, use cation, access limited

Fort Mott State Park

High Point State Park

Hopatcong State Park

Liberty State Park

Parvin State Park

Princeton Battlefield State Park

Island Beach State Park

Jenny Jump State Forest

Kittatinny Valley State Park

Ringwood State Park (Ringwood Manor Section)

Round Valley Recreation Area

Stokes State Forest

Spruce Run Recreation Area

Swartswood State Park

Voorhees State Park

Washington Crossing State Park

Wawayanda State Park

Wharton State Forest

Worthington State Forest

For updates, check the New Jersey State Parks Facebook page.

