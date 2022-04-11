Here's When Wawa's Handing Out Free Coffee

Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary and its giving away free coffee in celebration.

On "Wawa Day," all chain stores will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day Thursday, April 14.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the company will hold a special event at several of its locations.

The theme will be “Day Brightening,” to spread positivity and capture the warmth and one-of-a-kind atmosphere the company has created over the years and throughout its operating area.

