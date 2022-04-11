Contact Us
Here's When Wawa's Handing Out Free Coffee

Nicole Acosta
Wawa
Wawa Photo Credit: Wawa

Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary and its giving away free coffee in celebration.

On "Wawa Day," all chain stores will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day Thursday, April 14.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the company will hold a special event at several of its locations.

The theme will be “Day Brightening,” to spread positivity and capture the warmth and one-of-a-kind atmosphere the company has created over the years and throughout its operating area.

