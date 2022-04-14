Here's When NJ's Legal Weed Sales Begin

New Jersey has set a date for the legalization of marijuana sales, state officials announced Thursday, April 14.

Starting on Thursday, April 21, "adults ages 21 and up will be able to legally purchase cannabis and cannabis products without a medical card," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission announced that it will grant licenses to seven alternative treatment centers (ATCs) to begin weed sales, which will include 13 retail dispensaries.

The specific locations of the sales are being withheld by state officials until the ATCs confirm their opening dates, a news release states.

Alternative treatment sites can be found in Bellmawr, Edgewater Park, Bloomfield, Paterson, and Phillipsburg, as well as Maplewood, Rochelle Park, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Williamstown, and Egg Harbor, according to NJ Advance Media.

