Here's When Hoboken's $230 Million Waterfront Project Will Begin

A 2.5-acre waterfront park project totaling $230 will soon get underway in Hoboken’s north end.

The project marks Hoboken’s first large-scale riverfront park addition since the 2007 establishment of Maxwell Place Park.

Design plans include the construction of a concealed flood wall built into the park at Weehawken Cove, as well as additional work on the Sinatra Drive Project and its acquisition of the Union Dry Dock site, according to FBW.org.

The park will also entail a protected bicycle pathway to be built during the reconstruction of Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street up to Hudson, near Eleventh.

Meanwhile, a plan for a row of shady trees meant to “tie together” the landscape design between Maxwell Place Park and the South Waterfront and form a canopy shape was presented to city officials in July.

The ultimate goal for Hoboken’s waterfront is for the area to be completely connected from the terminal to the Weehawken Cove.

The project is expected to begin in the Spring.

