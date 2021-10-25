Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Driver Claims Tractor-Trailer Driver Caused Road-Rage Crash That Closed Route 17
HELL ON WHEELS: GWB Tractor-Trailer Crash Jams Morning Rush Several Miles Into Bergen County

Jerry DeMarco
GWB upper level heading into the city.
GWB upper level heading into the city. Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: It became worse than the usual hell heading into Manhattan on Monday after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed and slammed into the divider on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge before dawn.

Wreckers were needed to remove the wreckage, the median required repairs and firefighters had to clean up a fuel spill following the 5 a.m. crash, which ruptured the rig's fuel tank.

This kept three of four inbound lanes closed for several hours, jamming local streets and producing highway backups that lasted well past the morning rush -- at one point reaching all the way to Route 17, according to motorists.

Some said they were at a standstill for nearly an hour. Others said they simply got off where and when they could and returned home.

There were no serious injuries reported.

"Incidentally," the GWB officially turned 90 on Sunday.

