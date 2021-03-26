Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Edgewater

It wasn't exactly a "Sully" moment, but it turned out OK, just the same, when a helicopter made a safe emergency landing Friday afternoon in Edgewater.

The pilot "found a safe spot to land" after an emergency light went on shortly before 2 p.m., then brought the bird down softly behind the Mitsuwa Marketplace on River Road, one responder said.

"Now we just have to figure how to get it out of there," he said.

The chopper touched down on one of the largest vacant pieces of property along the Hudson River.

Formerly owned by the Hess Corporation, the area has been targeted for redevelopment and is surrounded by a barbed-wire fence.

Along with emergency responders, the incident drew a gaggle of TV news trucks.

