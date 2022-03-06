Hearts Break Over Missing Wildwood Swimmer: PA's Alfred Williams Believed Drowned

Hearts shattered when the news broke that a missing swimmer off the Wildwood coast from Pennsylvania was believed to have drowned late last month.

Three swimmers were rescued or found their way out of the waters while Alfred Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, remained missing Tuesday, May 31, Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto and Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said.

As of Friday, June 3, Williams' body still had not been recovered, and police believe he drowned.

His mom, Kendra Williams, identified him as a veteran on Facebook, where she asked authorities when the search would be called off.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on Williams' Instagram page where he posted photos from the Army.

