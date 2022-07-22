Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Fire Destroys One Prospect Park Home, Ravages Another
News

HEARTLESS: Grandson-In-Trouble Scammers ‘Settle’ For $4G From Senior Who Couldn’t Afford More

Jerry DeMarco
Surprise! Grandson-in-trouble scammers busted in Fair Lawn.
Surprise! Grandson-in-trouble scammers busted in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Phone scammers who told a Fair Lawn senior that her grandson was in trouble settled for half the $8,000 that he supposedly needed for bail money after she told them she didn’t have it, authorities said.

The callers were in for a surprise, though: The would-be victim notified police, who were waiting when the Bronx pair showed up to collect.

The passenger got out after both pulled up to the woman's Plymouth Drive home, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

That’s when police moved in, he said.

Elvin Guzman, 32, was seized, charged with theft and released under New Jersey’s bail reform law of 2017. the sergeant said.

The driver, Dariel Garcia-Gabriel, 25, was stopped nearby and also arrested, he said. He was charged with conspiracy and received summonses for driving without a license and having obstructed license plates.

Like Guzman, he was released pending court action.

