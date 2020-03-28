'Healthy, Strong' Newark Airport Worker Dies Of Coronavirus, Coworker Says

A United Airlines employee who worked at Newark airport died of coronavirus despite being healthy and strong, his coworker says.

Carlos Consuegra, 52, of Union City, worked as a ramp service employee in Terminal B and died Tuesday of the virus.

Marco A. Alva, Sr., who worked in Terminal C, told NJ.com that Consuegra looked healthy until March 17 -- when he fell asleep on a company tug.

Consuegra was sent home and was evaluated at Trinitas Medical Center in Elizabeth, where he passed out and then was diagnosed with an ear infection, according to Alva.

With no sick time, Consuegra tried going into work the next day -- but was ordered to stay home for two days.

Things got worse.

Consuegra was having trouble breathing last Friday. He was taken to Palisades Medical Center and tested for coronavirus.

He apparently told Alva that he had the virus and to let United know, but since the test result hadn't come back yet, United didn't notify employees, NJ.com says.

As of Monday, Consuegra had a fever, cough and felt weak. On Wednesday, United notified employees he'd died.

A United memo published by NJ.com said many on Consuegra's team described him as a big brother who would always take care of them.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

