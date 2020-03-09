Healthy Blood Donors ‘Urgently Needed’ For Hospital Patients As Coronavirus Spreads

With six confirmed coronavirus cases across the state (and counting), a number of national community blood service providers are urging healthy people to donate blood that could be lifesaving to current hospital patients.

Officials with the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks) Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism say blood drives must continue to prevent a potentially disastrous shortage of healthy blood.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, chief medical and scientific officer at blood service provider Vitalant.

“The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients.”

All blood types and components are currently needed, and a “significant need” for type O donations has been noted as well, officials say.

Some blood services providers like Vitalant aim to maintain a four-day blood supply, but current storage levels are “less than half” those amounts for several blood types.

“That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now,” said Vassallo.

Though the risk of transmitting COVID-19 through blood transfusions is “highly unlikely,” anyone who has visited Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and/or Italy within 28 days, had a COVID-19 infection or has been exposed to someone suspected of having a COVID-19 infection is advised against donating, officials say.

“Sick hospital patients rely on blood donors — there is no other source for blood,” Vassallo said.

“We need healthy individuals to donate blood while following guidance from the CDC and other agencies.”

To make a blood donation appointment, call (877) 25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or visit vitalant.org .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.